Marc Marquez well ahead of everyone, 15.5 million followers, over four times more than the second. The two official Aprilias did well

October 11, 2023

We have taken into consideration the four main social networks in Europe i.e Instagram, Facebook, Twitter (X) e Tik Tok. All 22 drivers have IG profiles but not all have profiles on the other three social networks.

In the following ranking, the first number is that of followers on Instagram, then Fb, X and Tik Tok.

Marc Marquez first, obviously



Con 15.5 million the follower Marc Marquez he is the most followed rider, by far, among the 22 on the track in 2023. Marquez has 6.9 million followers on Instagram, 4.5 on Facebook, 2.7 on X and 1.4 on Tik Tok. Total precisely 15.5 million.

To do some comparison: the channel of MotoGP has overall 34.8 million the follower (14.5 percent Ig, 14 percent Fb, 3.2 percent X and 3.1 percent Tik Tok).

Valentino Rossiwho retired from MotoGP at the end of 2021, has 33.3 million of followers (15.8 on IG, 12 on FB, 5.5 on X, no profile on Tik Tok).

The new phenomenon Pedro Acosta (in MotoGP in 2024) for now it stops alone 392mila follower, 350k on IG and 42k on X, no profiles on FB and Tik Tok.

From 21st to 14th position: under one million followers



22esimo: Augusto Fernandez, 146k follower (122k su Ig, 11k su FB, 13k su X e — su Tik Tok)

21st: Raul Fernandez, 223k (148k + 47k + 19k + 9k)

20th: Fabio Di Giannantonio, 332k (274k + 44k + 7,5k + 7k)

19 condition: Brad Binder, 491k (294k + 125k + 72k + –)

18th: Taka Nakagami, 554k (351k + 94k + 109k + –)

17th: Marco Bezzecchi, 660k (482k + 143k + 19k + 16k)

16th: Enea Bastianini, 800k (450k + 244k + 106k + –)

15esimo: Luca Marini, 878k (607k + 194k + 70k + 7k)

14th: Joan Mir, 909k (621k + 222k + 66k + –)

From 13th to seventh position: above one million followers



13 state: Franco Morbidelli, 1 million (675k + 221k + 112k + –)

12esimo: Jorge Martin, 1 million (682k + 190k + 79k + 143k)

11th: Johann Zarco, 1.1 million (624k + 443k + 95k + –)

tenth: Jack Miller, 1,3 milioni (866k + 264k + 184k + –)

nono: Alex Rins, 1,7 milioni (880k + 493k + 257k + 53k)

eighth: Pol Espargaro, 1.7 million (795k +568k + 330k + 23k)

seventh: Miguel Oliveira, 1.7 million (857k + 723k + 65k + 82k)

From sixth to third: over two million followers



sixth: Alex Marquez, 2 milioni (1,2 + 351k + 353k + 97k)

quinto: Pecco Bagnaia, 2.1 million (1,4 + 450k + 200k + 50k)

quarto: Aleix Espargaro, 2.3 million (1,3 + 545k + 446k + –)

third: Maverick Vinales, 2.5 million (1,4 + 811k + — + 105k)

Second: above three million



second: Fabio Quartararo, 3.8 million (2,3 + 991k + 373k + 133k)

First: above 15 million



primo: Marc Marquez, 15.5 million (6,9 + 4,5 + 2,7 + 1,4)