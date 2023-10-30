Let’s relive the three days of Buri Ram in these shots

October 30, 2023

Jorge Martin’s two victories, Pecco Bagnaia’s difficult Saturday, the tense, happy, relaxed, angry faces, the bikes, the overtaking. Let’s relive with these photos the three days in Thailand which gave us a world ranking with Martin very close to Bagnaia: minus 13.

Now a week’s break then off to the triple final: we start from Malaysia, then fly to Qatar until landing in Valencia. Only one will remain! Of winners…