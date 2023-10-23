Let’s relive Phillip Island with these photos

October 23, 2023

The Australian GP ends with a race – on Saturday – spectacular, especially in the last lap when the tires of Jorge Martin they raised the white flag and the Spaniard was taken back by the group composed of Johann Zarco, Pecco Bagnaia, Fabio Di Giannantonio e Brad Binder.

Let’s live again this overtaking with the 16 photos who tell it and which you can find above.

Then there are other images of the protagonists of Phillip Island: Diggia, Pecco, Casey Stoner but also Tony Arbolino and others.