If the Pramac rider is found again at the end of the race with tire pressure outside the permitted range, he will be penalized by 3 seconds: this must be taken into consideration from a world championship perspective

October 29, 2023

Also Jorge Martin e Marc Marquez, as well as Aleix Espargarowere found with the tire pressures out of order at the end of the Thailand GP.

If Espargaro received a penalty of 3 seconds, and therefore went from fifth to eighth, nothing happened for Martin and Marquez: only a warning.

However, for the next violation they will have a three second penalty: from then on new sanctions include a further 3 second penalty: 3, 6, 9 etc.

It is a fact to keep taken into consideration from a global perspective: Martin and Pramac will have to be careful not to exceed these limits again.