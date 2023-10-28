Jorge Martin’s absolute domination, not having started very well from pole, but already leading at the first corner and uncatchable until the finish line. A success by detachment and never in question: who can stop him? We talk about it with the Ducati rider/test rider

October 28, 2023

Buri Ram – Another pole, another victory: con Francesco Bagnaia only seventh at the finish, Jorge Martin recovers nine points in a single sprint and you carry it a -18 from the world champion.

Martin’s is one superiority in this overwhelming moment, how it looked a few times in MotoGP: its speed is unapproachable.

Ma Bagnaia doesn’t give uphas the pace to keep up with his rival’s pace in the race: today his sprint was heavily influenced by early laps that were below his capabilities: this is precisely why he was quite angry.

Of all this and much more – the excellent third place of Luca Marinithe tenacity of Brad Bindersecond with Ktm, the great performance of Marc Marquezprotagonist of a spectacular last lap with Aleix Espargaro – we’ll talk about it with the Ducati rider/test rider, Michele Pirro.

EXTRA: at the end of Race 1 of the Superbike, in Jerez, connection with Carlo Baldi, to comment on the race and the world championship.

