The sensation, the perception is that in 2023 the number of crashes in MotoGP has increased significantly. Is that so? Francesco Guidotti, Ktm team manager, has his say, based on numbers and statistics, discovering that… Many riders got hurt: let’s try to understand what happened

October 27, 2023

Buri Ram – #lanotiziainprimafila is dedicated to injuries and at falls: once again, unfortunately, not all the drivers registered for the 2023 championship will be fielded at the start of the Thailand GP. As had already happened in Australia, Alex Rins is forced to raise the white flag: due to the persistence of the pain, Rins went to Melbourne last Saturday to have a CT scan, and then returned to Spain on Sunday.

Yesterday, Rins was operated again on the right leg injured in the fall in the sprint at Mugello: it seems obvious that we will never see him again on the LCR team’s Honda and in all likelihood he will also miss Tuesday’s tests in Valencia with Yamaha (“Health is more important than the bike” he rightly commented yesterday his future teammate, Fabio Quartararo).

Since the start of the year I support that the new format have increased falls and, therefore, consequently, injuries.

Francesco GuidottiBut, disagrees, he always said it in the Moto.it live broadcasts in which he participated: “You don’t fall any more than before”. A thesis that now confirm data in hand. However, unfortunately, injuries have increased: Francesco, in this regard, has one very interesting thesis.

