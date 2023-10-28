Jorge Martin wins by staying in the lead from the first corner to the last, Brad Binder second, Luca Marini third. Francesco Bagnaia starts badly and finishes seventh. Other Italians: Marco Bezzecchi sixth, Enea Bastianini 13th (started last), Franco Morbidelli 15th, Fabio Di Giannantonio retired (he was 11th). Boring race: rating 5

October 28, 2023

Buri Ram – You can’t beat Jorge Martin. If he doesn’t fall, like in Indonesia, if he doesn’t make a wrong tire, like in Australia, at the moment no one has his speed: impressive. Perhaps we should try to put the wheels in front of him at the start, but Martin always starts very well from pole, attacks the first corner, enters in front of everyone and at that point it becomes almost impossible to take it back.

Even if, like today, It gives the feeling of not forcing: despite this, he managed to have an almost two second lead (on the ninth lap), and then “comfortably” reached the finish line with 0″933 on the second. Everything easy.

On the contrary, Pecco Bagnaia he struggled more than expected, also due to a bad start from sixth position: at the end of the first lap he was ninth. In the morning session, with the hard rear tire, Pecco showed the best pace, but in the sprint, with the medium one, he wasn’t as effective.

He made a comeback up to seventh position, coming close to Marco Bezzecchi: now his lead in the standings dropped to 18 points. Few considering Martin’s form, but tomorrow, as we know, is another day…

Nice Binder/Marini challenge



Luca Marini he started well from second place, he maintained his position, but he couldn’t get rid of Brad Binder, which held at about a tenth. Binder seemed to have a little more, but only on the sixth lap did he try to pass: he succeeded, he went wide, Marini overtook him. Everything to do again. But at the last corner of the seventh lap, here is the decisive break: second.

Luca remained stuck there until the penultimate lap, then he slowed down. For both, a very good result: the Ktm rider proves to be tenacious like no other, the one from the VR46 team is fast and constant.

Marc Marquez: what an overtaking!



Al fourth place went to a decidedly fast Marc Marquez It is determined. As we had already seen from practice and qualifying, when he almost rear-ended Bagnaia to stay in his wake at all costs. In the race, he found himself in the group with Aleix Espargaro and Marco Bezzecchi: on the tenth lap he passed Marco and fell in Aleix’s slipstream.

The two have given a show in the final lap: Marquez passed, Espargaro returned to fourth, until Marc’s aggressive – but clean – final overtaking at turn 12. His race was good with a Honda which also saw Joan Mir as the protagonist of a dignified race to say the least ( 12th after a good series of overtaking): Mir talks about his very difficult season in the 137th episode of #atuttogasil podcast online on Moto.it starting from 9am on Sunday 29 October.

Bastianini, a little light



After hit rock bottom in qualifying – last – Enea Bastianini recovered in the race, climbing up to 13th place: it is clear that much more is expected from him, but at this moment it is right and important to take all the good things you can, to find some serenity.

Quartararo bad, another disappointment for Vinales



Tenth in qualifying, tenth in the race: Fabio Quartararo does what he can, but if he can’t shoot from a good position on the grid, it becomes very hard. Another one disappointing performance for Maverick Viñales 18th at the finish line after having to perform an “LLP” on the last lap for having exceeded the track limit too many times.