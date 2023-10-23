How and where to watch the 17th and fourth to last event of the 2023 season

October 23, 2023

In the last weekend of October the world championship faces another event, the 17th and fourth last of the year. It runs at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram il Thai GP.

At Phillip Island the weather changed all the times with the long MotoGP race taking place on Saturday. On Sunday it was not possible to take part in the Sprint while Moto3 and Moto2 had their race, even if the middle class stopped before the halfway point due to strong winds (half points were awarded).

In Thailand Johann Zarco comes with the lighter soul, after achieving the first victory of his career in MotoGP. Peaceful too Pecco Bagnaia, which has extended in the rankings: +27 up Jorge Martin.

However, Martin himself has a bitter taste in his mouth: after the crash in Indonesia he made the wrong tire choice in Australia.

But let’s go to the Thai weekend times.

Il jet lag between Thailand and Italy is 5 ore. Thailand is 5 hours ahead of Italy. In practice: Saturday’s Sprint starts at 10 am (Italian time). The long race instead at 9am on Sunday (Italian time).

SkY and NOW broadcast live all sessions, TV8 broadcasts live the qualifications of the three classes and the MotoGP Sprint on Saturday. TV8 broadcasts the races of the three classes on Sunday (Moto3 race 9.15am; Moto2 race 10.30am; MotoGP race 12).

SKY-NOW and TV8 TIMES



– Friday 27 October

FP1 Moto3: 4-4.35 (SKY Live)

FP1 Moto2: 4.50-5.30 (SKY Live)

FP1 MotoGP: 5,45-6,30

FP2 Moto3: 8.15-8.50 (SKY Live)

FP2 Moto2: 9,05-9,45 (Diretta SKY)

MotoGP pre-qualifying: 10-11 (SKY Live)

– Saturday 28 October

FP3 Moto3: 3.40-4.10 (SKY Live)

FP3 Moto2: 4,25-4,55 (Diretta SKY)

FP2 MotoGP: 5.10-5.40 (SKY Live)

MotoGP qualifying: 5.50-6.30 (Live SKY and TV8)

Moto3 qualifying: 7.50-8.30 (Live SKY and TV8)

Moto2 qualifying: 8.45-9.25 (Live SKY and TV8)

Sprint MotoGP: 10 (Live SKY and TV8)

– Sunday 29 October

MotoGP warm up: 4.40-4.50 (SKY Live)

Moto3 race: 6 (Live SKY and delayed TV8 at 9.15am)

Moto2 race: 7.15am (Live SKY and delayed TV8 at 10.30am)

MotoGP race: 9 (Live SKY and delayed TV8 at 12)