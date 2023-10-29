Jorge Martin wins with strength and sprint ahead of Brad Binder and Francesco Bagnaia. However, the KTM rider loses a position and Bagnaia is thus second: he maintains a 13-point lead in the general classification. Other Italians: Marco Bezzecchi fourth, Luca Marini eighth, Fabio Di Giannantonio ninth, Franco Morbidelli 11th, Enea Bastianini 13th. Crazy race, thanks! Vote 10

October 29, 2023

Buri Ram – Overtaking, management, scary braking, passes on the outside, skids, sprint finish with three pilots enclosed in 0”253final penalty.

Everything happened in Buriram, in a succession of emotions difficult to describe. What a show. Jorge Martin e Brad Binder they are the ones who have tried harder to winFrancesco Bagnaia was very close there ready to take advantage of something, after having attempted the overtaking of his life on the penultimate lap, at turn 12: he tried to overtake Binder and Martin on the outside in a single braking move.

He didn’t succeed nearly and that, in fact, was his only attempt to take the lead. The last lap began with Martin first, Binder second at 0″006, Bagnaia third at 0″191, with Binder having suffered an equally incredible overtaking by Martin on the penultimate lap.

What a break!



In the first part of the race, Martin seemed to manage, afraid of the wear of the rear tire. As often happens when you also have to think about tires, the race became exciting and allowed Bagnaia to recover from behind, from sixth position.

On the 13th lapPecco took advantage of Alex Marquez’s fall and climbed to third position, in 14th he caught up with the leading two, with Martin always in front and Binder never more than two tenths away.

On the twentieth lap, here is the Ktm rider’s first attempt, with Martin responding immediately. Binder tries again in the 21st minute: same outcome as before. On the 22nd lap, however, here is the overtaking, textbook, beautiful. Binder, Martin and Bagnaia remain close to each other, within about four tenths. Brad tries to gain some margin, but at penultimate lap Here comes Martin’s scary braking: he can’t do anything to maintain first position.

At the last corner, Bagnaia tries the impossible described before, the last lap begins in apnea. Binder believes it, Bagnaia is a few meters away. Brad pushes, Jorge closes off every possibility with thrilling braking, right up to the last corner: to avoid giving those following the chance to slip inside, he stays very tight. Loses along the way, inevitably, but he maintains first position, with Binder and Bagnaia in his wake. But it’s not over: on the final lap, Binder had clearly gone to the green and was inevitably penalized with the loss of a position, with Bagnaia moving up to second place, limiting the loss of points to five. He still has a lead of 13: very few.

A wonderful challenge



What we saw today is one wonderful three-way challenge, of a very high level, where each of the three drivers demonstrated that they have speed and character to spare. Right now, Martin has something morebut Bagnaia is no exception and Binder, with a Ktm here at the height of the Ducati, confirms his great skill.

Who knows if we will see other challenges like this between now and the end of the championship: it would be fantastic, but we know that every race has its own story.

Bezzecchi can be added



From Malaysia, to these three Marco Bezzecchi could be addedwho in this GP had to deal with a non-optimal physical condition which certainly limited his strength and the set-up of the bike: remember that he underwent surgery on his right shoulder only four Sundays ago and then raced three races consecutive!

Bezzecchi, who in the central part of the match created a beautiful challenge with teammate Luca Marini, he finished fourth 2″005 from the victory: well, this very fact suggests that he will also be there to compete in Sepang. Marini, however, then dropped in the final, for an eighth place that was decidedly below expectations, considering the conditions.

Espargaro fifth



Aprilia closes at fifth place with Aleix Espargaroapproached this weekend at HRC: will he really leave Aprilia? Aleix started aggressively, was even second, then dropped, but in the end he returned to being incisive, winning the sprint with a very generous Fabio Quartararo, author of a great race with that bike there.

Well done Fabio, who thus won the “Jap” cup of this GP, leaving Marc Marquez, seventh, behind. Staying at Honda, Joan Mir he finished 12th, 5.5 seconds behind his teammate: a small step forward for the protagonist of the 137th episode of the #atuttogas podcast

Bastianini 13th



He started last and finished 13th: Enea Bastianini just can’t find the way to ride this bike which in the hands of Martin and Bagnaia wins repeatedly. The winner of Phillip Island is also in difficulty, Johann Zarcotenth behind Fabio Di Giannantonio.

At 2.30pm (Italian) we will comment on the race live with Livius Suppo.