Jorge Martin wins another pole, ahead of Luca Marini and Aleix Espargaro. Francesco Bagnaia is sixth: he will start from the second row. Other Italians: Marco Bezzecchi fourth, Fabio Di Giannantonio 13th, Franco Morbidelli 18th, Enea Bastianini 21st

October 28, 2023

Buri Ram – Pole position 2022: 1’29”661, Marco Bezzecchi. Pole position 2023: 1’29”287, Jorge Martin. The first eight on the grid, then up to Marc Marquez, they were faster than Bezzecchi last season: it went very well.

Con Jorge Martin which is confirmed fittest of allwith an advantage of 0”138 on a very good Luca Marini and 0”174 up Aleix Espargarowhich therefore brings Aprilia to the front row. Martin is also in good shape over distancebut his advantage is not like the one he had in previous GPs: in the morning FP2 it was constant, but not devastating. However, he starts as the favourite: in the sprint there will be no tire problems, it is likely that everyone will mount the rear medium.

Marini’s second place is quite surprising. “It will be difficult to conquer the front row” was his prediction after Friday and the first attempt seemed to confirm his words: Luca was ninth. But with the second tire he was flawless: he is a nice second placehe can play it.

As well as Espargarowhich on a track that is usually not very congenial to Aprilia, demonstrates the great progress of the 2023 version RS-GP (as the engineer explained well Paolo Bonora in yesterday’s live broadcast on Moto.it) and confirms himself as a rider of great character. Until qualifying, Maverick Viñales seemed in much better shape, but when he really matters, Espargaro gets excited and Vinales struggles: he is ninth.

Bagnaia from the second row



In the morning shift, Pecco Bagnaia is the one who has consistently gone fastest with the posterior hardbut in the attack at the time he was unable to do better than 1’29”527, which earned him the sixth time trial.

The second row does not compromise his chances in the race anyway, but it’s clear that Pecco expected more. He made the last attempt with Marc Marquez in his wake, which is certainly nothing new. The difference compared to the past is that now Bagnaia – like Martin who Marquez had tried to attack previously, without success – is playing for the title.

Maybe a little more respect is needed, even though no misconduct had been committed. Speaking of MM93: Alberto Puig, the HRC team manager, has officially confirmed that the eight-time world champion will be able to ride the Ducati as early as the tests on Tuesday 28th in Valencia. It’s no surprise, but he wasn’t that obvious.

Quick Bezzecchi, watch out for Binder



I’m in the second row with Bagnaia Marco Bezzecchiwho has a good pace, and Brad Binderwho feels good with his Ktm: with one of his starts, Brad must also be taken into consideration for the victory.

Quartararo, failed goal



“With an excellent qualifying, you can aim for the top five, perhaps even the podium” declared the Yamaha rider yesterday, who however, unfortunately for him, did not go above tenth place. He has the pace, it’s good, but it’s difficult to think that he can do who knows what with the M1 starting so far back.

Di Giannantonio 13th, Bastianini last



After winning in Australia, Johann Zarco is struggling more than expected on a track where he was effective last year: he is 11th. Fabio Di Giannantonio instead he failed to get into Q2 by just 20 thousandths, beaten by the person who will ride the Gresini team’s Ducati next year: he is only 13th. Sadly last Enea Bastianini. “I’m worried” she said yesterday, but not even he thought he was in that much trouble. My goodness, what a bad situation.