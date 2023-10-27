Jorge Martin takes the best time, ahead of Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaro. Italians: Luca Marini fifth, Marco Bezzecchi sixth, Francesco Bagnaia seventh, Franco Morbidelli 12th, Fabio Di Giannantonio 14th, Enea Bastianini 19th

October 27, 2023

Buri Ram – It will be one matter of cents, the pilots said on the eve. The ranking he confirms: the first two in 0”098; the first five in 0”199; the first ten in 0”304; the top 16 in less than half a second. It’s MotoGP beauty.

The differences are minimal and on a track where, in fact, there are no corners where the driver can be so decisivethat’s who they all are very close, with gaps that were unthinkable a few years ago. In such a balanced situation, before all it’s always there anyway Jorge Martin: 1’29”826 for him.

Everything’s fine, then? No, because Martin then slipped at turn 3, where he took off in fear with the huge discs, subjected to an incredible effort. Jorge, fortunately, didn’t hurt himself, but who knows if the crash took away some of his confidence. He will tell us, even if I anticipate the answer: “no”.

Until the time attack, which all the riders carried out with front and rear media, Martin was between fifth and sixth position, with a good pace. As usual, Francesco Bagnaia struggled a little more, who also had a problem with the brakes during the session: the discs were changed in the garage. Pecco suffered a bit under braking, then, when he put on new tyres, he climbed up to seventh position, achieving his first objective of the day before: “We must not pass through Q1” he said yesterday.

Aprilia: very good. But it’s Friday…



In second and third place Aprilia: the engineer Paolo Bonoraresponsible for the MotoGP project, he will be the host of the live broadcast at 2.00 pm (Italian time).

Why is the RS-GP always super competitive on Friday, only to encounter problems later in the weekend? Will it be like this this time too? While waiting to hear Bonora’s opinion, it must be added that today both riders were effective in race configuration: a good step forward compared to the difficulties of 2022. The prospects are interesting.

Zarco in the final, Quartararo in the top ten



Long in difficulty and rather behind in the rankings, Johann Zarco has found speed in the flying lap, gaining an encouraging fourth place: over the distance he seems to have some problems, but he still has time to find the perfect set-up of his Ducati, which, unlike the Aprilia, usually improves as the sessions go by.

Also Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchistruggling in the morning, closed with a good result, with Fabio Quartararo eighth: for him, even more than for the other riders, it was essential to get into the top ten. He succeeded, while Franco Morbidelli he is 12th, less than ninety thousandths from Q2: what a shame, because Franco was rather constant in his pace.

Marquez cousin Honda



Marc Márquez returns to being first among Honda riders – 11th, out by 65 thousandths – Joan Mir is 16th: Mir talks about himself in the #atuttogas podcast, online on Moto.it starting from 9am on Sunday 29 October. Enea Bastianini is in difficulty, only 19th: the in-depth analysis will be dedicated to him (#lanotiziainprmafila).

I 10 in Q2



Here are the ten drivers in Q2: there are also two Ktm, with Binder decidedly better than in the morning: Martin, Vinales, A.Espargaro, Zarco, Marini, Bezzecchi, Bagnaia, Quartararo, Binder, A.Fernandez.

Pre qualifying standings