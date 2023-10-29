The world champion, third at the finish line, gains a position thanks to Binder’s penalty: “It was a very fun race, but for me it’s even harder because I never had a moment to breathe. We need to start further ahead.” On the overtaking attempt: “It was almost enough to take him home”

October 29, 2023

Buri Ram – Saturday, after the sprint, Francesco Bagnaia was in a frenzyhe couldn’t rest: “I wasn’t able to obtain a result in line with my potential and that of the bike: they turn me around”. Today, the result is definitely better, also thanks to Brad Binder’s penalty at the end, but Bagnaia’s mood is only slightly better. “They keep turning me around” he says clearly.

What race was it? For us the most beautiful of the year, for Bagnaia?

“Yes, objectively it was a lot of fun for me too from the bike, really nice. It was hard because every time I made a little progress (in terms of position, NDA), I found myself having to fight really hard, I could never stay calm for a second. I always pushed hard on the rear tire to recover some of the ground that every overtaking made me lose. This compromised the final laps of the race a bit: fortunately we were fast this weekend. Unfortunately yesterday I lost too many points given how competitive we were, while today we did our best. It will be essential to get back to starting on the front row, as I managed to do in the rest of the season.”

On the penultimate lap you attempted what I called the overtaking of a lifetime: on the outside, you tried to overtake Binder (and you succeeded) and Martin in a single braking… Was there really a possibility, or was it a desperate attempt ?

“It would have been nice… It was absolutely possible, it was closed by now. I lacked a little more speed in the final phase to bring him home definitively: he could have changed the cards on the table a bit”

But in the last lap you didn’t even try.

“Unfortunately I was without tyres: I had already lost a little coming out of the last corner, then I lost a little more on turn one, then a little more on turn three… I couldn’t stay close to them in acceleration, I was recovering from the other parts: especially in sector three I was under, but not enough to attempt an attack”

However, despite the time lost at the start, you seemed okay with the bike.

“I did the whole race trying to exploit the maximum grip of the tyre, without letting it move too much: if I hadn’t been this careful I would have found myself without tires at the end. I tried to ride very cleanly, to make use of the front and to keep it still as much as possible. But I wasn’t speeding up anymore.”

Did you realize that Binder had gone green?

“I was bent over, I saw someone go over the curb, but I didn’t know if it was Martin or Binder”

Yesterday you were in a frenzy, what’s your mood today?

“I’m spinning! I didn’t win and this makes me angry, even if second place allows me to close this “hat-trick” with a balance of 10 points more than when we started. We need to be positive: speed has been rediscovered, this is fundamental”

Do you think this success gives Martin additional energy?

“I don’t think he needs it, he’s already very full of himself… Victories certainly help the riders gain confidence a lot, but this time we were there. I am very happy because we are back at a high level”

Did you expect him to be so determined after the two mistakes he made?

“Yes. What happens to me when I make a mistake, the next race I’m back in front. If you can explain the mistake, it doesn’t limit you.”