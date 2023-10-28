Pecco Bagnaiadespite himself, must accept the clear superiority of Jorge Martin who, from Misano, is the fastest of all, by far: first in almost all the sessions.

Ma in the post Sprint analysis Bagnaia is from Thailand focused on his race, without talking about his rival: Pecco felt strong but was unable to gather what he thought he was worth. These are his words.

A little disappointed?

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to make the start I had imagined, then the fight between Alex Marquez and Zarco made us waste a lot of time, it was useless. The pace, once I was free, was good and I was very fast. Nothing, the only positive thing to take today is the pace, the wear of the rear tire and the speed I had compared to the others at the end. Tomorrow we have to start better”

Was it possible to pass Bezzecchi?

“Yes. But I had a block, the pressure in front was incredible, I had a block in front at the last braking point, and if I don’t manage to get it back we’ll both fall. Already last year it happened to me that I wasted the race by one point so it’s better to avoid it.”

With the hard conditions this morning, were you the one with the best pace, in terms of the race?

“Is very good. But even today if you look at the pace we were incredibly fast compared to everyone else but when you lose a lot in the first laps it’s impossible to come back, the battles that occurred made me lose a lot of time, we’ll have to avoid them tomorrow”

More on the Sprint and the championship…

“I started to recover a lot, in the last laps, at the end of the race we were in better shape than the others. Today, unfortunately, we lost nine points, which are always important. Eighteen are few, just as 27 were few. I’m not worried about the points but about the qualification, the inconsistency of performance”

Few times have I seen you so disappointed…

“I get upset, it’s one thing when you struggle at the weekend, but it’s another thing when you’re strong like this and you don’t achieve anything, it’s not fair for me or for my team, it pisses me off a lot”