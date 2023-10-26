Buri Ram – In his head, the worst is over: from here on, Francesco Bagnaia knows to be able to go even faster and make the most of at least three out of four particularly favorable tracks. Knowing full well, however, that he certainly won’t be the only one to be competitive.

“First of all, I’m happy to be here, he’s one of mine favorite circuits, where I have always been fast. We come from three GPs where we struggled a bit, even if we were always effective in the race. Here there is a lot of braking, long corners, where in 2022 we were very competitive”

So could it be a favorable circuit for you?

“Let’s see, because it’s good for me, but it’s also good for the other Ducati riders: here last year Bezzecchi and Martin were very competitive. We just need to see if we can have an advantage in terms of sensations. I’m sure we’ll start better than at Phillip Island, but it’s always difficult to make predictions on the eve of the race: the first objective is not to be in Q1, as happened to me in the last two races.”

27 points ahead, with four races to go: should we start strategizing for this?

“Each GP awards 37 points, it’s not yet time to think about the championship. I want to continue doing what I’m doing, push all weekend to prepare well for the race, it’s not yet time to settle for the title. Only after Qatar (therefore when there is only one race left, Valencia, NDA) will it be possible to understand the real situation of the championship

Do you think you will get to play for the title in Valencia?

“I lost a lot of points by making a lot of mistakes, I was also unlucky, but in the last two GPs it was possible to do an excellent job in the race and take the lead again, but 27 points are not enough to relax. I know perfectly well how tough it can be to play for the title in Valencia, but it could happen again.”

Do you feel stronger and faster than in the last 4 GPs of 2022?

“I feel stronger, faster I don’t know. We are in a very different situation: last year I had to recover points in every race, now I’m in a much better place. In the last three GPs, the team and I have managed to manage many complicated situations, coming out of them very well: this is why I say that we are stronger than last year”

You seem to have a great relationship with Martin: is this aspect difficult to manage?

“I think it’s always important to separate the relationship off the track with the rivalry on the race. If you have to overtake, you do it, but you can continue to have a good relationship without the helmet on your head.”