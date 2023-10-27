He never lost his calm Pecco Bagnaia. It didn’t happen when Martin was ahead of him for 8 consecutive races (from Sunday in Barcelona to Saturday in Indonesia, from 3 September to 14 October). All the more reason he doesn’t lose it now that he has finished ahead of him for two races. Despite everything, Jorge Martin is still in front during the sessions: first both on Friday morning and afternoon: “I have speed that keeps me alive” the Spaniard said yesterday.

Bagnaia, after the Friday of Buri Ram, also did so an analysis of the rival’s driving style. Here are Pecco’s words.

Good day?

“Yes, I’m very happy, especially with the braking feeling, it’s been a while since I forced the front so much and it came behind me. Very happy about this”

Marini said that when he sees Martin’s data he understands how fit he is… is that right?

“It may be because in general Luca is a little slower. In my opinion, the difference that Martin makes at the moment compared to me is braking a little slower and entering corners more forcefully. I don’t see this big difference in the data. He is very good in the entry phase”

Sui setting…

“We had two different ones, one that followed the Phillip Island wave and the other that was reminiscent of Austria, that is, tracks where you brake hard. I felt very comfortable with the latter.”

Is this the occasion where we could see the melee between you and Martin, missing from the Sachsenring?

“In my opinion, yes, the way I went today could be a race where we will fight. We will see. Jorge had a different strategy, but our pace overlapped a lot, we were very similar”