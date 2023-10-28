HRC has given the OK to the Spanish rider, in the tests after the last GP MM he will be working in the Gresini garage

October 28, 2023

Marc Marquez on the Ducati in Valencia: now it is official!

During the FP2 of the Thai GP it was officialized That HRC granted the allowed Marc Marquez to get on the Ducati of the Gresini team already in the Valencia tests on Tuesday 28 November.

It’s news that doesn’t surprise me, but which might not have been so obvious: right or wrong? Moto.it will dedicate #lanotiziainprimafila to this topic.

So it’s missing a precise month to the first time that 93 will test the bike with which he will face the 2024 world championship. The anticipation is great, as is the curiosity.