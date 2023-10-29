Furusato and Veijer also on the podium. Masia maintains the championship lead and extends on Sasaki, who fell after hitting Munoz, who had a technical problem. First Italian: Bertelle seventh

October 29, 2023

James Masia extends in the world rankings thanks to the fall of Ayumu Sasaki. The Japanese was unlucky because he found himself in front David Munoz struggling with a technical problem and couldn’t avoid it.

Now there classification says: Masia 230, Sasaki 213, Alonso e Holgado 205, Oncu 191.

Just the very young one David Alonso he’s the winner of the GP, his fourth success of the year: that’s what comes of it won more.

They also finished on the podium Furusato e Weijer while Masia finished quarto e Onc quinto.

Italians: Bertelle seventh, Rossi eighth, Nepa 17th, Farioli 19th and Carraro 22nd.

Moto3 race ranking