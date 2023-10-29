In the half-successful class of the very young driver of the Boscoscuro team, Acosta and the local idol Chantra were also on the podium. Arbolino fourth

Fermin Aldeguer, 18 years old, won the second GP of his career in Moto2. The Boscoscuro team rider fell behind Pedro Acosta, reached 3.4 seconds and Somkiat Chantra, at 9.7 seconds.

Fourth place for Tony Arbolino. The championship is closed, even if the math is still missing: Acosta he has 300.5 points, Tony has 237.5, i.e. 62.5 less than the Spaniard, with three races to go.

