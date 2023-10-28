Marco is not at all satisfied: “I hoped to do better, but I struggled physically. This is a track that I like, I was convinced that I could be more competitive: now I have to grit my teeth for the race, trying to do my best. It’s a shame, because I’ve always been strong here.”

October 28, 2023

Buri Ram – He is not satisfied at all: Marco Bezzecchi expected to be more effective on this track, but his physical conditions had a significant impact on his performance.

“I was hoping to do a little better, but I did physically tired. Unfortunately leaving they are not so good, I can’t shoot better than this, I give everything I have, but the others, evidently, are better than me when the traffic lights go out. I always lose a few positions and then it becomes difficult to recover: the front tire got too hot, I started to struggle. Let’s hope it goes a little better tomorrow.”

Yesterday you underlined how the physical aspect affects the setup a bit: did you also struggle because the bike wasn’t perfectly fine?

“Actually the bike wasn’t bad, Matteo (Flamigni, the technical chief, NDA) did a great job this morning and I managed to settle in quite well, beyond the few laps done. With the rear medium I was quite surprised with my performance, but in the sprint I didn’t find the same sensations. I struggled more than I expected. But it’s true that physically it’s not easy to fix the bike when you have to manage energy, pain and three million things on top of all the others. Now there’s one day left: we need to grit our teeth, do our best and bring home everything we can, to be more comfortable in Malaysia.”

Will it be a survival race?

“The management changes, on the eve of it I was almost more worried about the sprint than about Sunday’s race. It’s clear that there are a lot of laps, but let’s see”

How would these three races have gone without the injury?

“These are tracks that I like, I’m convinced that I could have always been on the podium”