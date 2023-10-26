Buri Ram – Arithmetic says he’s still fighting for the title, but Marco Bezzecchi doesn’t think about it that much: he knows that the disadvantage to be recovered is great and, above all, that Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin right now I am faster of him. “Yes, it wasn’t with the title in mind that I got back on the bike as soon as possible: I did it above all so as not to spend too much time at home. We have seen with Bastianini and other riders that if you stop for many days, you struggle to regain confidence”

How are you now?

“I feel better, an extra day to rest was important and now I’m happy to be back on the bike. I removed the stitches and this makes me feel good, my skin is less tight. I’m not at my best muscularly, but I feel ready.”

So are you optimistic, from a physical point of view?

“Yes”

And what about the track?

“Also. I find it difficult to make predictions, I don’t want to go too far, because in Australia I was convinced that I would struggle less, but in the end, I suffered almost more than in Indonesia. In fact, almost without: I felt less pain, but the effort was greater. But every day that passes is 24 hours more after the operation and this certainly helps. Here in 2022 I had won my first pole in MotoGP: this is a particular track, but I like to brake hard”

Objective?

“Victory is always the first objective, but a more realistic one could be the podium, which I’ve been missing for a while, given that I finished fifth in Indonesia and sixth in Australia. I’m not far away, but it won’t be easy to aim for victory, because physically I’m not ready yet: that’s why I say we need to fight for the podium again.”

Pablo Nieto speaks very highly of you: he says that next year there will be a queue of team managers to sign you…

“I also get along very well with him: we have worked together for years, I have a great relationship with Pablo in all aspects. I’d like the teams to fight for me… The important thing is to finish well this year, then we’ll think about it.”

Do you have room for improvement?

“Definitely: every weekend, Matteo Flamigni (the technical chief, NDA) and I write notes to each other, of the things we did wrong and that we could have done better. Well, I will certainly be able to take a step forward if I manage to improve these aspects. Then the goal is to be faster and faster and win more and more races”