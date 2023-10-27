The VR46 team driver explains the morning’s difficulties: “I can’t push in all the shifts, I can’t always push to the limit. It’s a problem to fix the bike: only when you go fast do problems emerge. In terms of pace I’m 2-3 tenths behind the best.”

October 27, 2023

Buri Ram – Definitely in difficulty in the morning, according to the standings more effective in the afternoon. Is this a correct summary? Marco Bezzecchi explains well because in FP1 he seemed to be in so much difficulty.

“In FP1 I didn’t want to push too much, I have to sip your strengthI can not do it from “crazy” in all shifts. When I started pushing harder, the tires had already dropped and we hadn’t planned on changing them: I finished behind, but who cares… Instead in the afternoon I went a little better, even if I still lack some pace. In the last two outings, however, I made a change to the bike that I liked a lot, so much so that in the attack on the time I would have been first, but my time trial was canceled due to Martin’s yellow flag. I’m in the top ten, so it’s good.”

What is the limit of having to conserve strength?

“You struggle to fix the bike, because you can’t always push and the real problems emerge when you go to the limit: if you go slowly, the bike always goes well… It’s not easy to put everything together: you have to do a few laps, but good ones. Let’s say it’s not as fun as when you’re physically fit and can always push hard.”

You say you don’t have a great pace: who are the riders best placed over distance?

“Aleix Espargaro and Jorge Martin seem very fast to me; let’s say that the Aprilias go fast when there’s little grip, while Jorge is in good form. But I also think Bagnaia is competitive over the distance: I haven’t studied the times yet. But I’m sure I’m missing 2/3 tenths”