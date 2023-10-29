Buri Ram – It was a race It’s physically tough even for those who were in Perfect conditions; normal that Marco Bezzecchi come to the press room quite tried. You can see it on your face. It is obvious that this is the case: on October 8 Marco underwent surgery at right clavicle, on the 15th he took part in the Indonesian GP, ​​on the 22nd the Australian GP, ​​today the Thai GP. All with excellent results.

“Il balance was quite positive. I am satisfied”

For us from the outside it was the best race of the year, how did you experience it?

“For me it wasn’t the best, because I wasn’t there…”

In the end they arrived ahead of you by just 2 seconds: was it impossible to catch them?

“I gave everything: I hoped that all three of them would spread out at the last corner, so they would have given me the victory… I would have deserved it given the effort I put in, the effort to run these races… But nothing… Unfortunately for me and luckily for them it didn’t happen. They had a great race, but I also kept an excellent pace.”

What we did today says that you can look forward to the next races with optimism.

“Yes. I had some good results in these three GPs, even if I hoped to do more. It bothers me to say that my shoulder hurts, but objectively it was like this in all three GPs. This was perhaps the worst, because it came off like animals: it was really hard. I managed to bring home some decent results: yesterday not great, to be honest, but today it was a good performance. I lost a lot of time overtaking, but that’s normal.”

How was the challenge with Luca Marini?

“Maybe a little useless, but beautiful. Maybe more beautiful for you than for me, but it fits”

This week’s break will be used to…

“… to do some checks, check that everything is in order, after having made so much effort to recover from the injury and various pains. Malaysia is a track that I like a lot. Apart from my shoulder, physically I feel really good: I saw that many struggled today, while I feel fine in this respect”

The challenge for the championship between Bagnaia and Martin is becoming more and more uncertain: what will you do if you find yourself in the middle?

“I’ll do mine, I want to fight with them”