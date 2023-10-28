Buri Ram – Nice race. Luca Marini he can be satisfied with his performance, which was very consistent, even if in the end he had to surrender to Brad Binder.

This is how Luca experienced it.

“It was a good sprint. I started well, but in the first laps I wasn’t very fast: Binder and Espargaro pushed me a lot from behind. I tried to pick up the pace as quickly as possible, but I don’t feel very good with the rear medium, I have little grip, it moves a lot when exiting and entering corners. We’ll see tomorrow if anything can change with the hard rear, but I expect the other riders to also prefer that compound, the bike handles better. It will be a difficult race physically, it’s very hot and it will be complicated to manage the temperature of the tyres, rather than the consumption.”

You got away better than Martin, what happened at the first corner?

“He broke away really hard, but I also did a bit of strategy, because I knew that Jorge had something more. My goal was to do the whole race close to him and then try at the end. However, he immediately managed to gain a bit of an advantage in the first laps and I was never able to recover. Martin is very effective at starting and immediately going very fast; If tomorrow I sprint as well as today, if I have the chance I’ll try to break away from him and stay in front to try to do a different race, because today I wasn’t able to beat him. I expect that tomorrow he will be faster than me, but somehow he can try to beat him.”

And how did it go with Binder?

“It’s always difficult with him, at least it was a clean challenge: nice, I had fun. I tried to break away hard, to close as much as possible at the beginning, he was pressuring me, he had something more. When he passed me I saw that he was having a bit of difficulty getting in: I immediately tried to pass him again, but he broke away very strongly and when he touches the gas he has incredible grip, he immediately manages to give you a few metres. Then, even though I have his trail, on the straight I’m not going fast enough to be able to attack him: if I had managed to keep him behind for another 3-4 laps, maybe I would have made it, because when you’re behind the temperature of the front tire rises and becomes harder to brake”

Can you keep a good pace with the hard stuff?

“I think we will lap 2-3 tenths slower than today, a lot will depend on the temperature. We will need to understand how much the tire will drop, especially on the straight, because coming out of turns 1 and 3 you make it “spin” a lot. If you’re alone, everything becomes simpler, if you’re with others, tire management becomes complicated”