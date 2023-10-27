The Pramac team rider wins the best time, but then crashes: “There is always an explanation, but we have to study the data to understand what happened. I have less margin than in previous GPs, but with used tires I have an excellent pace. On Sunday I will have a strategy the same as that of my rivals”

October 27, 2023

Buri Ram – It’s very quiet, though the fall cannot be explained. Jorge Martin keep going very strong and some even see the crash as something positive, comparing it to those of Marc Marquez, when in the past he made the difference compared to everyone else.

“So he understood the limit” is the thesis, actually not too crazy. We will see in the next few days if this will be the case, for the moment it is right to record the first time and an excellent pace. How to say: not bad.

“It was a strange fall, it seemed to me that I didn’t do anything wrong, but surely there is an explanation. It’s true that the front tire here is very much at its limit in this heat, but I don’t know if it’s enough to explain the crash at Turn 3. Now we’ll analyze the data and try to understand better.”

Aside from the fall, how was your day?

“Positive. Maybe I don’t have the superiority that I had in the previous GPs, but I was still very effective in terms of pace: in the afternoon, with the tires used in the morning, I had the fourth fastest time. I have a good pace, I think I have a bit of margin”

Are you aiming for pole tomorrow?

“It won’t be easy, because the Aprilias are very competitive on the flying lap. And we are all very close”

Have you chosen the tire for the sprint?

“For the Saturday race there are never any problems, we almost always focus on the softest available (in this case the medium, NDA). Change the conversation for the race”

And how are you doing for the race?

“Both the medium and the hard ones drop a lot, you have to understand well how both work: it won’t be easy to choose”

So?

“So I will make a strategy similar to that of my rivals”