October 26, 2023

Whatever one may say, the last two GPs have influenced the mood of Jorge Martin. In Indonesia he flew and dared too much (“” said another Jorge, Lorenzo).

And in fact in the Thursday conference in Thailand, on the two previous appointments Martin said…

“It was certainly difficult and painful, with the crash in Indonesia and the wrong tire choice in Australia, but the speed I have keeps me alive. I hope I can still be fast and try to win on both Saturday and Sunday.”

On the Phillip Island race…

“In Australia the last 4 laps have been a nightmare, I tried to put all my competence to be fast and not fall”

“I didn’t think it was a serious risk, I thought it was the right choice, I have to make less mistakes than my rivals”

On the upcoming GP…

“I expect that we will be competitive with the Ducati, but Marc on Honda also last year was strong here on Honda”

On the relationship with Bagnaia…

“There’s no reason why we shouldn’t talk to each other (they spoke calmly even before the start of the conference, ed.), and we respect each other a lot but on the track everyone tries to beat the other”