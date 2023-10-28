The Pramac team rider recovers 9 points in the standings: “I thought I would shorten by 4-5 points, not that much, but there is nothing to celebrate. At the first corner I took some risks, I was very decisive, then I tried to stay calm. The race will be tough due to the heat and tire management.”

Buri Ram – The agreements with the team they were chiari before the start: if Jorge Martin had accumulated a couple of seconds aheadshould have slow down. So it was and nothing and no one, this time, he was able to beat him. But not even close to him. The only one who could have stayed ahead of him at the start was Luca Marinitaken better when the traffic light went out, but at the first corner Jorge did something incredible. From applause.

“Before the race I didn’t really know what to expect, there were many riders with good pace, we were all very close. I knew I could be competitive for the sprint, but, honestly, I expected it a little more grip: tomorrow the race will be tough, I think it will be difficult to race with the medium rear tire”

Tell us about the first laps.

“I didn’t start very well, Marini got away better than me, but I’m in the position of having to take risks and I took them at the first corner, I braked later than him, I was very decisive. Then I pushed, trying to stay calm, but at the moment my staying calm still means going faster than my rivals… The tyres, however, dropped more than I expected, in the end it wasn’t easy. When Marini was second I knew I had more than him, but when Binder passed him I was afraid that he might catch up, because the pace wasn’t that high. I managed to maintain a safety margin, this was important”

How important is this victory?

“It was important to react and return to the top step of the podium, but this is not the time to celebrate. Even though I recovered many more points than I expected.”

What do you expect for tomorrow?

“It will be a long and hot race, today’s information can be useful for tomorrow. Tomorrow I expect Bagnaia to improve, Bezzecchi to go faster, and the Aprilias to be more competitive. In short, it will be tough, starting with the choice of tyre. Let’s also see what the others will do.”