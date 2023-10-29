Fourth long race won, while the Sprints are set. Total 11 victories out of 33 races, he won a third of them while Pecco Bagnaia he won 10 gare (4 Sprints and 6 long races).

The numbers of Jorge Martin they are impressive and tell the story of the state of form absolute of a rider but also of a team and a motorbike. Today Martin won with strength and desire: he, Bagnaia and Binder seemed on the same level but in the final laps, when it seemed that the South African might go away Martin he pulled out something extra: “I turned the tortilla (the omelette, ed.)” he told Sky sport MotoGP to summarize what he had done.

He really did it.

About the race…

“I think today it was a question of mentality: the one who wanted to win the most won. I managed to have that little bit of rubber for the last lap, to push as if it were a time attack”

On the two rivals…

“Brad is very strong under braking, but I managed to react and also against Pecco. I used my experience and the resources I had available to win today. I don’t think I was the strongest. I think Brad had more and Pecco too”

Then a general reflection…

“Apart from the Moto3 race in Malaysia where I won the world title, I think this was the best race of my life”

Still…

“I think it was a real hit on the table to show people that I can win in a fight.”

Today Martin used a different strategy…

“I understood that I couldn’t leave. When I saw that there were still twelve laps to go to the end I tried to push, instead of pushing like crazy in the first ten laps. There I just tried to maintain a one or two tenths of a second advantage over the second , to protect the tyre. I changed my strategy”

Looking to the next commitments…

“These three race weekends have been hard and mentally difficult. Now I’m happy and I want to unplug a bit”