Jorge Martin first, Francesco Bagnaia seventh, with Marco Bezzecchi sixth: the three riders fighting for the title are all in Q2. In second and third place, Aprilia with Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaro. Often the RS-GP is competitive on Friday and then drops. Why? We talked about it with the engineer responsible for the Noale project

October 27, 2023

Buri Ram – It’s quite hot in Buriram, but the riders certainly didn’t hold back. And, as expected on the eve, they are all very close, the gaps are minimal.

After two difficult Fridays, Pecco Bagnaia returns to the top ten: he is seventh. Good news for the world champion. The fastest, thoughis always Jorge Martinwho however crashed after obtaining the best time.

In Q2 also Marco Bezzecchi by Ktm con Brad Binder: it is the appetizer of a qualification that could be very interesting.

And the Aprilia?

Second with Maverick Viñales, third with Aleix Espargaro. Good, so, very good. Will he be able to maintain this competitiveness throughout the weekend? The traditional Friday live broadcast is focused above all on the performance of the RS-GP, too much swinging in the last few races.

Why?

Engineer Paolo Bonora explains itmanager of the Noale MotoGP project: we are waiting for you live at 2.00 pm (Italian time) also on our YouTube channel.