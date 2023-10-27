Jorge Martin is the fastest, ahead of Maverick Viñales and Pol Espargaro. So: Ducati, Aprilia, Ktm (Gas Gas). Italians: Franco Morbidelli fifth, Fabio Di Giannantonio seventh, Francesco Bagnaia tenth, Luca Marini 15th, Marco Bezzecchi 16th, Enea Bastianini 18th. It’s hot, but for the moment it’s bearable: 45°C on the asphalt.

Buri Ram – It’s sunny, obviously heat, but for the moment we can bear it. And we’re already going quite strong: we are 0″9 from the fastest lap of the circuit, (pole 2022, Bezzecchi, 1’29″671). In the end, Jorge Martin is always in front of everyoneonce again with different tires compared to all the others: most of the rivals ran with a pair of hard ones (someone put the soft one on the front), the Pramac team rider finished the session with a pair of medium ones , with whom he had a great time – 1’30”520 -, but it was also rather constant.

The mediaperhaps it is right to underline it, is the softer compound between the two available at the rear. Martin did what he is doing in the last few races: immediately fast, immediately in tune with the bike, immediately ahead of everyone. On the other hand, his rival Francesco Bagnaia continues to do… Francesco Bagnaia: it takes a few laps to get into the rhythm; in the garage we work on the motorbike every time it stops; lap time doesn’t seem to worry him that much. In the final, he moved up a few positions, finishing tenth. In short, everything as always.

Aprilia does well, Pol Espargaro surprises



In second place, Maverick Vinalesconstantly in the top positions: here the RS-GP had suffered in 2022, but the start is encouraging, with Aleix Espargaro fourthRaul Fernandez eighth and only Miguel Oliveira, last, in difficulty.

So is Aprilia competitive? Calm: many times this season we have seen the Noale riders start off great, only to be caught and overtaken later in the weekend. (“Ducati, with eight bikes on the track, improves a lot from Friday to Saturday” is the mantra that Espargaro continually repeats). In any case, good consistency was seen.

The surprise of the day is Pol Espargaro, which brings Ktm – sorry, Gas Gas… – to third place: it’s obvious that they put on new tires at the end, but it’s still a great performance. And it is curious how in FP1 the two riders of the satellite team went faster than the official ones: Augusto Fernandez was sixth, Jack Miller 13th, Brad Binder 14th. Yesterday, both Brad and Jack seemed optimistic, the start, evidently, was more complicated than expected.

Very good Morbidelli, Di Giannantonio confirms himself



Encouraging fifth time for Franco Morbidelli, this time 0”4 faster than Fabio Quartararo, 12th. On the eve Franco had underlined how it was confident for this GP: it is unlikely that, according to what we have seen this season, he will be able to maintain this position, but the result is certainly good for the morale of a driver who continues to try, despite everything.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, ever closer to HRC according to what we learn in the paddock, he confirms his progress: he is the second fastest Ducati rider. On the other hand, Luca Marini, 15th, and Marco Bezzecchi, 16th, are struggling, while Johann Zarco is even 19th: objectively, it is difficult for him to give a rational explanation. Let’s see what happens in the afternoon.

Honda disaster



Here, in 2019, Marc Márquez had won his last (at the moment) title, winning the GP after a thrilling challenge with Andrea Dovizioso; today he is 18th, with Joan Mir 20th. Only Takaaki Nakagami, 11th, was saved a little. An increasingly critical situation.

FP1 ranking