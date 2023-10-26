Buri Ram – These are the words of Fabio Di Giannantonio on Thai Thursday.

So Fabio, do you arrive here excited, very excited?

“I arrive here with my feet on the ground, here we start again from scratch. We certainly did a super job in the last two GPs, we went very strong in Indonesia and at Phillip Island. But we have to stay focused, there are other conditions here, it’s another challenge, we’re starting from scratch”

You know that by now we see a conspiracy in any case, the latest is: “who knows why Di Giannantonio is going strong right now…” said with irony. What can you say?

“It is the fruit of the work done this year: in 2022 my team and I were rookies and we raised very little, if not zero. This year with the arrival of Frankie (Carchedi, the technical chief, NDA) many things have changed, I learned a lot. But it’s as if we were starting from scratch, as if this were my year as a “Rookie”, as a debutant: we worked a lot during the winter, but MotoGP is a tough category and you can also see it from the many riders who have struggled in MotoGP. I always said during the year that we were growing, that we were arriving: now we reap the fruits of that work. There is nothing casual about my performances and it doesn’t even matter that I have a free head, as some say, due to not having a contract. In fact, I’ve never been so worried in my life.”

Has Ducati helped you in any way?

“Ducati has always helped me, but when you have something more within the team, any kind of help has greater value. It was a combination of things, but Ducati never stopped believing in me. And we also saw it at parc fermé in Australia, how the Ducati men behaved”

What can you say about your future?

“Diego, my manager, comes here, but as he did in many other GPs. I’m trying to stay focused on my work, my manager is thinking about my future: in the next two weeks we will be able to know something more about my future. I believe that in the next few weeks we will know something good”

What can someone like you bring to Honda?

“I am a worker, I put my head down, I work hard, determined and concentrated. It can be an added value for every home”