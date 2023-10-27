Out of Q2 (19th out of 21) and not at all comfortable. Enea Bastianini he is not at all satisfied with this Thai Friday and doesn’t mince words to describe the situation.

From the outside it doesn’t seem like a very positive situation…

“No, not even from the inside (laughs, ed.). I struggled more than I thought, since this morning I hadn’t had a good feeling and in the afternoon it was worse. Then I put the medium on the rear and it went better, I set better times. With the soft didn’t work. I did two time attacks but in the second I got the yellow flag from Martin and I would have been further ahead but not in Q2. I missed that tenth… I can’t say I’m happy because the feeling is still the same I’m struggling to integrate, the situation is starting to get critical”

Is there any concern?

“Yes, because we try to change, change, change but it doesn’t work. Today perhaps we made a patch but I can’t be effective, I don’t go into the braking corner which, as I’ve always said, was my strong point The fact that he’s no longer there worries me.”

What do we invent from tomorrow?

“I hope to invent something, I have to do a reset and question myself and learn, learn from others to exploit the strong points of this bike. I have to be the one to meet him”

There is talk of Manuel Poggiali as official Ducati coach next year, how would you see it?

“I’ve always felt very comfortable, last year we worked very well, in an official team there must be maybe two times out of three it’s not relevant but once it shows you something interesting. It would be nice to have Manuel in the team”