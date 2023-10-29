The words of the South African driver at the end of the Thai GP in which he achieved two podiums

October 29, 2023

Fourth in the world championship and third today after the penalty for having touched the green on the last lap.

Brad Binder he leaves Thailand with two podiums and with the feeling that he + KTM are an almost winning combination, there’s not much left left.

His words at the end of the weekend…

“I woke up with the idea that I had to win today, but it didn’t quite work out. However, I had a good race and did everything I could to protect the rear tire so that I still had it towards the end. And it looked like I had it ‘I had done it! But with two laps to go the rear tire said: “I don’t work anymore””

On the last lap and the penalty…

“Complicated race. On the last lap I tried to pick up a little more speed to get closer to Jorge and try to get in, but then the front wheel locked up when I hit a bump. I risked too much on the last lap and I reached the green stripe. That’s why I was relegated to third place. In the end, however, I think third place is much better than a fall.”