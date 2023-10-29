The Aprilia rider moves up to eighth place, his analysis of the Thai weekend: “The heat from the bike was exorbitant, I couldn’t breathe: we’ve had this problem for four years. Raul and Maverick retired for this very reason. However, our level is this: fifth place”

October 29, 2023

When Aleix Espargaro spoke to journalists at the end of the Thai GP, he still didn’t know he had lost the fifth place because, for the second time this season, it had been found with abnormal tire pressure.

By regulation he was sanctioned with three second penaltyand was relegated fifth to eighth.

In any case, it does not change the meaning of his words: “It was one very tough racethe last six laps have been superhumanwhy the heat given off from the bike it was exorbitant: non-case, Raul Fernandez and Maverick Viñales they withdrew precisely because of this reason”.

“I couldn’t breathe: We’ve had it for four years this problembut here the situation has become extreme. Today’s race reflects our value: four riders finished ahead of us who are also ahead of me in the general classification. This is Aprilia’s level: fifth place”