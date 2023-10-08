The VR46 team member was injured yesterday during training at Valentino Rossi’s ranch. A collarbone fracture is suspected and the recovery time cannot yet be predicted

It was supposed to be a training Saturday at Valentino Rossi’s ranch like many others, but something went wrong instead Marco Bezzecchi than in a slide on the flat track course he may have broken his collarbone.

If the hypotheses were confirmed, the next trip to Mandalika for the Indonesian GP next weekend would be at serious risk, and the forced stop for recovery it would have a significant impact on the world championship race of the Team VR46 Ducati rider from Romagnathird in the standings, 54 points behind leader Francesco Bagnaia and 51 from Jorge Martin.