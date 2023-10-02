According to the rumors reported by my colleague Gunther Wiesinger on Speedweek it will be Augusto Fernandez to give way to Pedro Acosta in MotoGP.

Augusto, let’s remember, he is the reigning Moto2 world champion and this year he is doing one good debut season in MotoGP.

However KTM would have decided to relegate it to test driver e reserve pilot. In 2024 the number of wild card: they become be. So Augusto, in KTM’s plans, would become the developer of the bike, together with Pedrosa, and would run some races as a wild card.

Furthermore, given the possible injuries of the starters, the 1997 class would be ready to get up from the bench, put on your suit and run.

It’s not the best a young driver (born in 1997) could wish for. But it looks like it will be Paul Espargaro to keep the saddle in GasGas.

KTM tried in every way to convince Dorna to have it six bikes in 2024: thus he could have fielded the extraordinary Pedro Acosta – Marc Marquez duo.

But Dorna held the point and KTM had to accept, grudgingly. Pierer also tried to acquire another satellite team, such as Gresini, LCR or RNF, but it didn’t happen.

According to Wiesinger “it is now clear: Pol Espargaró and Pedro Acosta will form the GASGAS Tech3 team in 2024. Pierer, Trunkenpolz and Beirer are now in agreement on this point.”