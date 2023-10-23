The Ducati Corse sporting director was a guest on Zam’s podcast, A tutto Gas. Here are some interesting excerpts

October 23, 2023

On the Ducati situation



“In the 2017 we had seen that the motorbike was there, but there was a little something missing, always seconds, then also in 2021, with Bagnaia, then last year we know how it went. Great satisfaction”.

“We didn’t expect a situation either technical domainwhich corresponds to a particularly difficult moment for Japanese manufacturers.”

On the differences between the official team and Pramac: there are none



“If Ducati had the worry letting another team win would not give Pramac and Jorge Martin the same type of bike and evolutions. The most attentive will have noticed that in the last few races there are some fins mounted on the front forks. Which bikes have it? Those of Bagnaia and Martin”.

“They have exactly the same technical package and 7 Ducati people work there in Pramac. I understand that those who make conspiracy theories don’t believe it, but it’s true. We decided to put the Lenovo and Pramac riders in the same situation, right or wrong, may the best win. We consider them two official teams, it is thanks to Pramac that we have brought several riders on official motorbikes”

On Bezzecchi who remains in VR46



“I’m not surprised, we thought it deserved an official bike, in 2024 we will have 4 official bikes by contract, we had done so in 2022 to have 5 official bikes (Marini had the fifth, ed.) but we realized which was excessively expensive. The only opportunity for Bez to have an official bike was to put him in Pramac, with Matteo Flamigni. However, knowing Marco’s relationship with the VR46 team, I understood his choice very well. I understand and appreciate it”

On Morbidelli in Pramac



“We have done a series of evaluations, and Marini was there toothen the decision shifted to Franco”

On Bastianini



“He did an important job last year, four victories. This year he struggled a little, a little more than we expected, already in the tests, to adapt to a different working environment. Let’s not forget that he had to change crew chief because Giribuola decided to go to KTM. However, it is a season in which all the things that could go wrong did go wrong. But in Indonesia, in the race, he set the fastest lap and so I think we’re on track good road”

On Marc Marquez in Gresini



“I was also convinced that Honda couldn’t give up Marc Marquez. Marc agreed with the Gresini team after, I believe, speaking with his brother and evaluating the strength of last year’s bike. From what I understand, zero salaryI think he’s running practically free of charge”.

“The economic factor that’s not what drove this choice. We have to be proud that you consider the Ducati the best bike to become competitive again. I won’t hide from you that he is a bad customer at home because in any case we have our riders who are competing for the world championship in Bagnaia, Martin and Bezzecchi. From a certain point of view there was no need to insert a further element of competitiveness. It’s an extra complexity to manage but it’s also an incentive to go faster”

The choice of Gresini and the role of Ducati



“Ducati has been informed but contractually only with Pramac we can decide the riders. It’s not expected with Gresini and VR46, right or wrong: we must not approve their choices, nor must they consult us. They informed us when the deal seemed close to completion conclusion. We understood that it was for Gresini a unique opportunity. It didn’t seem right to tell him to renounce”

On Iannone’s return to SBK



“Operation defined in recent weeks. It makes me very happy, his desire shows how much he still wants to race, but four years of inactivity is a long time, so it’s difficult to say how competitive he will be. I think it will take some time but then he will be among the protagonists. He still is relatively younggiven what Bautista is doing (34 year old Andrea, 39 year old Alvaro, ed.)”