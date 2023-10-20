The 136th episode of #atuttogas, online on moto.it and on the main podcast platforms starting from 9am on Sunday 22 October, features the sporting director of Ducati Corse as a guest to talk about team games, satellite teams, Marc Márquez, Andrea Iannone. And much more

After hard and difficult years, now the Ducati is the most sought-after bike in the paddock, so much so that an eight-time world champion like Marc Márquez leaves HRC to race in 2024 with a 2023 DesmosediciGP in a satellite team, the Gresini team. Meanwhile, three Ducati riders are leading the championship in three different structures: how do you manage all this? We asked the sporting director Paolo Ciabatti, guest of the new episode of #atuttogasmoto.it’s Sunday podcast.

“We remember the difficult moments well, but in recent years we have been reaping the results of the work that began in mid-2014 with the 2015 Desmosedici. We are considered the reference motorbike: it’s a great satisfaction. Everything works well: perhaps we didn’t even expect such technical dominance, which corresponds to an unpredictable difficulty for the Japanese manufacturers.”

According to many, a rider from a satellite team will never be able to win the title, Ducati would not allow it. Ciabatti doesn’t fit.

“This makes me angry: if Ducati had this concern it would not, or would not have given, Martin the same material as Bagnaia. I’m sorry if people don’t believe that the two riders have the same technical material. For us only one motto applies: may the best win”

Ciabatti also talks about Marco Bezzecchi’s choice to remain in the VR46 team, the decision to replace Johann Zarco with Franco Morbidelli, Enea Bastianini and, of course, Marc Marquez.

“Me too I didn’t think that Marquez would be let go by Honda. Then he reached an agreement with the Gresini team, I think after speaking at length with his brother Alex: for us it is a source of great pride, with Marc agreeing to race practically on a free transfer. He also considers the Ducati to be the best bike. It’s clear that it’s a bad customer at home for our drivers, it’s an extra complexity to manage. But his presence can help the official riders grow further.”

There is also talk of Andrea Iannone’s return to Ducati (SBK): all the interesting assessments from Paolo Ciabatti in the 136th episode of #atuttogas, online on Moto.it and on the main podcast platforms starting from 9am on Sunday 22 October.

