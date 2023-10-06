The doubt has been resolved: the class of 1997 and the class of 2004 are the starters for next season. But Pol Espargaró will continue to be part of the project

October 6, 2023

Contrary to what Speedweek anticipated, it will be Paul Espargaro the rider who will not have a fixed saddle for 2024. GASGAS Tech3 has made it official that they will be Pedro Acosta e Augusto Fernandez the two officers.

Ultimately the MotoGP rookie, and reigning Moto2 world champion, will keep his place, after a good debut season in MotoGP. Born in 1997 Augusto Fernandez has taken part in 14 Grands Prix so far, scoring points in 12 of them and winning a fourth place in France as the best result.

Pedro Acosta, class 2024, he was world champion in 2021 in Moto3, ‘Rookie of the Year’ in Moto2 last year and is now leading the world championship in the middle class with 11 podiums in 14 races, an advantage of over 50 points over Arbolino and 6 victories.

Pol Espargaro out



These are the words of GASGAS for Pol Espargaro who, evidently, remained bareback: “It represents a important resource for Pierer Mobility Motorsport with a view to 2024 and was involved in defining the medium and long-term objectives. Pol is known for his great commitment and great experience; from the first days when he joined Pierer Mobility Group up to arriving in MotoGP. Spanish has a important role in supporting young people and maintaining the solidity of the current competitive structure. Pol’s attitude, energy and skills will ensure that he continues to be an integral part of the MotoGP project on both sides of the garage.”

Espargaro, essentially, will do it the reserve pilot.

These are the words of Pit Beirer, GASGAS Motorsports Director: “We had to take one important and difficult decision for our GASGAS 2024 team. Augusto he accomplished some firsts impressive steps in MotoGP and we are totally convinced that he has the speed and intelligence necessary to continue making steps forward. Pedro is a very special talent given that he has won a lot and is going very fast and in 2024 he will have to learn to take a step forward with the greats of MotoGP”.

“I want to thank Pol – he added – for everything he has done and everything he continues to do for us. He has a lot of determination and for this reason we want to count on him as an important part of our structure. Pol’s frankness and proactivity deserve my deepest respect. He has given us a great hand at this moment and this shows his passion for this sport and his ideas for the future. With these pieces in place and with Hervé, Nicolas, the whole team and his experience, we have an exciting year ahead for GASGAS.”