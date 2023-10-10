Four doubles, three triples and eight months of competitions. It’s the 2024 MotoGP calendar, which was announced a few weeks ago. There will be 22 race weekends, two more than this year.

In the 2023, so far, 14 grand prix have been held. Among the 22 starting drivers solo 13 they took part in all the appointments. Another nine had to miss GPs due to injuries: Marini, Alex Marquez, Oliveira, Marc Marquez, Rins, Raul Fernandez, Bastianini, Mir and Pol Espargaro.

On Thursday in Japan, so a couple of weeks ago, some riders were asked their opinion on this further increase in commitments, also in light of the many injuries suffered by riders this year.

Here are the comments of five pilots:

Vinales: “The championship in 2024 will be even tougher, we will need to prepare well: this year I reached this point a little tired, but I’m fine”

Aleix Espargaro: “There are many accidents, obviously there is a reason. A great motivation: I think it’s clear. The new format of the championship, what we have to do, the calendar, the races, the sprint: it stress for pilots it is much greater compared to other years. It’s not sustainable, we can’t go on like this, but I’m not the one who needs to change this.”

Binder on the new calendar, too many 22 races? “Honestly, I don’t live in South Africa but in Andorra, so not at home and for me it’s not a big problem if we run more”

Marc Marquez: “22 races are a lot, but in reality they are 44, with 44 startsthe sprint is a real race, and there have been many injuries this year and many on the first lap, where there is more risk, with this program I am too many races. On a physical level it is probative and if you are tired you risk making mistakes”.

Quarterly: “We are at the limit, we are clearly at the limit, there are not only 22 races but also 22 sprints, and already from Friday morning you have to go to the limit. With this program you are on the limit all the time, doing all 22 races at the limit I think it’s impossible“.