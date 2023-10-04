A few hours ago it was official: Honda and Marquez separated, the rider asked and obtained to be released before the natural expiration of the contract. And where is he going now? From Gresini, it seems, but let’s wait for the press release and analyze with the readers: right or wrong?

October 4, 2023

After 11 years and six world titles in MotoGP, the paths between the champion and the HRC are divided. The news was in the air, of course, but how did this sensational turning point come about? AND Can Marquez really win again without Honda? This evening at 5pm, together with our readers, we will analyze the history of this extraordinary pairing, the background, the paths that at this point open up for the two parties. If Marc arrives, as it seems, at team Gresini Corseit will be an extraordinary blow for Nadia Padovani and the team, but could this move also cause some disturbances within Ducati?

Will Marquez really join Ducati for just one season? And how will the official drivers react? With Nico, Zam and René, at 5pm: don’t miss the chance to talk to us and have your say live! On the Moto.it website and YT channel.