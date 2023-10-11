The Mooney team rider has joined his team and will try on Thursday to get fit after the collarbone surgery which took place on Sunday. Same situation for Bastianini and Alex Marquez: they must receive the OK from the doctors

October 11, 2023

Marco Bezzecchi he left for Indonesia where he reaches Luca Marini. It will be lot of work to do for MotoGP doctors on Mandalika Thursday.

Yes because they are at least 5 pilots who must receive the fit to be able to race in the upcoming weekend: Bezzecchi, Marini, Alex Marquez, Enea Bastianini and Alex Rins.

The two drivers of the Mooney team were injured clavicle (Mark on the right and Luke on the left) and they are returning from surgery to reduce the lesion, an operation carried out in the Orthopedics and Traumatology Unit of Unimore.

Bezzecchi got hurt last Saturday at the ranch while Marini in the sprint of India, the September 23.

Marini: “I am happy to return to the circuit in Mandalika, in front of all the Indonesian fans who are truly special. The Recovery from injury is progressing well, after the operation I immediately started all the treatments and physiotherapy and I feel ready to get back on the Ducati. We’re waiting for the medical check tomorrow, but the goal is to race in all three races of this hat-trick and find the same good sensations behind the wheel that I had in India. It won’t be an easy weekend, but I’m motivated to do well also because of all the people who have made me feel their support in recent weeks. From the team, to my family, to the medical team, to the Academy and all the fans.”

Bezzecchi: “It will be one real race against time to try to be on track Friday morning at Mandalika. The injury was not needed, especially at this decisive moment of the season. Immediately after the surgery, the possibility of trying to participate in the race arose. We waited 48 hours and after the last medical consultations and a very intense physiotherapy program until the last minute before departure, with the Team, we decided to try to reach Indonesia to get fit to race. It will not be easyit will be an uphill and really challenging weekend, but I would like to be on the track and try. A big thank you to the team, the medical team, the Academy and all the fans who have supported me in recent days, I have received many messages of affection and support. They definitely gave us an extra boost.”

Bastianini, Alex Marquez and Rins are also looking for a fit



After the fit received in Japan Alex Rins he managed to do just one day of testing, only to give up due to the pain. It is probable that in Indonesia, two weeks later, can compete the entire race weekend. Rins’ injury dates back to Mugello, where he broke his tibia and fibula.

Also Enea Bastianini he seems in good condition and his chances of returning to the red number 23 are high. But here too, there is something to do wait for the doctor’s approval. Enea was injured in the Catalonia Sprint, suffering a fracture to his left ankle and hand.

In the end Alex Marquez. The Spaniard is recovering from triple fracture to the left side remedied on Indian Saturday. Number 73 will have to receive the OK from the doctors before being able to take part in the weekend: “It will be a growing hat-trick – said Alex – because we arrive in Indonesia with the idea of test the physique. The goal will be to be at the top already from Australia and for this reason Mandalika will be very important to see where our physical recovery is. I really want to come back after being out in Japan. I like all these circuits and I know I can do well, now we need to find the right sensations again.”