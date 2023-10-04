The soap opera is finally over: HRC and Marc have reached an agreement to mutually terminate the contract that bound them until 2024, when the eight-time world champion will ride the Gresini team’s Ducati. The news is sensational, even if it is now known: let’s comment on it together

October 4, 2023

Every story, even a long and successful one, has an end: like the one between Marc Marquez and the Honda. In a concise press release, Honda Racing Corporation and Marc Marquez make public the decision – taken by mutual agreement – to terminate their four-year contract early at the end of the 2023 World Championship season MotoGP.

This is not entirely unexpected news, theeight times world champion in recent weeks he had repeatedly mentioned the fact that he had several possible paths ahead of him and, as was logical to think, not all of them would be together with Honda.

The collaboration will effectively end with the last GP of the season and “both parties agreed that it was in their best interests to pursue other avenues in the future to best achieve their respective objectives and goals”.

Thus we come to the end of 11 years of collaboration between number 93 and HRC where they got together six World Championships in the premier classfive Triple Crowns (Manufacturers, Driver and Team titles, all in one season), 59 victories, 101 podiums and 64 pole positions.

A story of successes and records, with Marquez getting his debut victoryor in the premier class aboard the Honda RC213V at the American Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in 2013, becoming the youngest winner of the premier class and it would become the youngest world champion in the premier class later that year. In 2014 he defended his title and won the first 10 consecutive races of the season, also taking titles in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 as a driver HRC with the Repsol Honda Team.

The HRC statement concludes by underlining that “both parties will continue to give their full support for the remaining rounds of the 2023 season of the MotoGP World Championship” and with the best wishes to Marc Marquez in his future commitments.”

What will happen now? We are waiting for a statement from Marquez that will tell us which saddle he will have chosen for 2024, after there has been talk for some time and in many quarters about the possibility that the Spanish rider will land on Ducati of Team Gresini.