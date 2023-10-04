With a letter posted in Instagram stories Marc Marquez added further elements to Honda’s meager statement, which announced the agreement for the separation at the end of 2023, one year before the natural expiration of the contract.

While waiting for the official announcement of MM’s move to Gresini, here are the words that Marquez wrote to greet Honda:

“Thank you for this beautiful HRC journey – he wrote in a post -, 11 years together. We shared unforgettable moments: 6 World Championships, 5 Triple Crowns, 59 victories, 101 podiums and 64 pole positions. Laughter, tears, joys, moments hard but above all: a unique and unrepeatable relationship. Separated, but always together!”.

More touching the words in the IG story, accompanied by a photo of the pilot, in tears. It is a message that Marquez wrote to a friend-member of her squad.

It seems clear, at this point, that Marquez in Gresini will have another team compared to that had in Honda.

“I don’t know where to start, if I do well or badly, I don’t know what will happen in the future, I don’t know if all this will be okay, but I know everything we achieved together. It was the hardest decision of my lifeled by testa and from couragema not from the heart. You will always be my favorite team, the ones I always have, the ones who supported me, the ones who will support me.”

“But one thing is clear to me, I want go back to being the best driver in the world and for this reason I must enjoy it above all the motorbike“.

Marquez continues and here we understand better refers to a man on his team: “I used the mountaineer theory of the book you gave me to read. If I can climb Everest in three dayswhy climb it in cinque? Logically it’s much riskier to do it in three days, you expose yourself much more and you might not succeed, but if I don’t try I’ll never know.”

“You always told me: follow your instinct, because no one can beat you in terms of character and attributes. In the end it is right that the heart speaks, as you well know our relationship is very special, which is why I hope that our paths cross again. Let’s enjoy these six parties (GP, ed.) that we have left this year.”