Two more victories for Jorge Martin, who is now just three points behind Francesco Bagnaia, second at the finish line today in a GP where everything happened due to the weather. Who is the favorite? But, inevitably, there is also talk of Marc Marquez, increasingly on the Gresini team’s Ducati

October 1, 2023

Motegi – Saturday has dominated the sprintToday Jorge Martin repeated himself racing in the wet. A GP that started on slicks, but with the riders immediately forced to return to the garage for the bike change.

Despite a mistake on the third lap that sent him back to ninth positionMartin has recovered quickly and by the sixth lap it was already in command.

Then, it started to rain very hard and the race was rightly stopped with the Red flagwe couldn’t continue.

Right nowthe Pramac team rider seems to have one evident superiority in all conditions: dry, wet, “flag to flag”… So, with six races to go, we start again from the beginning, with only three points dividing Martin and Bagnaia.

“The favorite is Martinhas nothing to lose, while the pressure is all on Bagnaia”, dice Marc Marquezwho returns to the podium in the race after a long period.

Marquez’s future is decided: he wants to go on Ducati of the Gresini team, Dall’Igna also confirmed it. It remains to be seen what Honda wants to do with the contract. But the road seems marked.

