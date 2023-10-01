Jorge Martin wins again, ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, in a race characterized by rain: we started on slicks, immediately returned to the garage to change bikes and tyres, until the red flag for too much water, with the classification valid on the 12th lap. Other Italians: Marco Bezzecchi fourth, Fabio Di Gianantonio eighth, Michele Pirro 16th, Franco Morbidelli 17th. As always in these cases, a race full of tension: rating 7.5

October 1, 2023

Motegi – We set off as a few drops begin to fall rain: little stuff, everyone on slicks, the race is declared dry. But during the first round, increases the intensity, they all return to the pits to change tires, except Michele Pirro, Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli, Stefan Bradl: having nothing to lose, they try the gamble. There is.

The intensity of the rain, however, increaseson the fourth lap everyone (except Morbidelli who continues for a few more laps) did the bike change, the ranking says: Aleix Espargaro, Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin, 1″2 behind, after having made a forehand (in fact it is as if he had made an LLP on the third lap, relegating from fourth to ninth ). Even in the wet, however he has another pace, on the sixth lap he is already in the lead and as he has been doing lately in the dry he immediately extends his lead. Even in these conditions, he seems to have ease of driving. The gap on Bagnaia rises above second, reaching 1″6 at the 11th lap.

But the GP is still long, there rain now it falls very strongdriving becomes complicated, also because all drivers have the dark visor. The is exposed red flag with great timing: the valid classification is that of the 12th lap, when, among other things, Johann Zarco crashed (he was eighth).

Joan Mir (he was good seventh) and Miguel Oliveira (sixth) had just returned to the pits because they didn’t see anything.

We return to the pits, wait for the intensity to decrease, and decide restart for a second 12-lap race, with the lineup determined by the classification of the 12th lap. We leave for the reconnaissance lap, but while the drivers are halfway on the track, he comes again exposed there Red flagthis time definitively: too much water. And since more than 50% of the laps have been run (12 out of 24), it is assigned full score.

Martin, Bagnaia, Marquez



Jorge Martin then triumphswith a 1″4 advantage over Francesco Bagnaia and 2″013 over Marc Marquez, who at the moment of the interruption was at least half a second faster than the person in front of him: second place was well within his reachperhaps even the top step of the podium.

But, as mentioned, the conditions were not there to continue. Thus the Pramac team rider gets another five points on Bagnaia, reaching just three points: we start again with a mini championship of six GPs.

Absolutely electrifying.

Bezzecchi good fourth, good Espargaro with the Aprilia



Marco Bezzecchi loses further ground from those ahead of him in the standings: his world championship hopes are getting further and further away. Marco was third at the end of the seventh lap, he fought a bit with Marquez and when the red flag was shown he had Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia in his slipstream.

For Marco, however, a good result, as is that of Aleix, finally fast in conditions that had caused him some discomfort in the past. Maverick Viñales’ race, however, effectively ended at the first corner, when he went into the sand together with Johann Zarco to avoid Bezzecchi who ended up wide. Zarco manages not to fall, Vinales doesn’t and restarts last. Miguel Oliveira, a wet weather specialist, was having a good race, but after having climbed with a great pace to fourth place, he was unable to confirm his pace, until he crashed just before the red flag.

Ktm, cade Binder



Brad Binder is also on the groundwho crashed on the sixth lap while he was tenth, sesto Jack Miller, author of a couple of feature films. Even in these conditions, Yamaha was nowhere to be seen: Morbidelli, as mentioned, extended his stay on the track with slicks, attempting a gamble that didn’t pay off, while Fabio Qaurtararo finished tenth, after delaying the tire change by a couple of laps.