The world champion only has three points left to manage, but he remains calm: “Today, honestly, I had fun, the race gave me pleasure. We found speed again, working well over the weekend. It will be an interesting season finale, I feel ready.”

October 1, 2023

Motegi – Negative aspect: Jorge Martin won again and recovered another five points in the standings. Positive aspect: the speed is there, even in the wet which in 2022 had created some difficulties Pecco Bagnaia. You decide which side the scales lean on, “plus” or “minus”: the world champion seems to be very peaceful.

“It was a race very chaoticBut bella: I honestly enjoyed it, even if it wasn’t easy. At the beginning, with the average, we were a little in difficulty: there was little water on the track, I was just trying to get it as far forward as possible, it was easy to heat it too much or consume it excessively in the center. This is why I was very calm throughout the initial phase, my plan was start pushing when they would missed ten laps. Unfortunately she didn’t go that way due to the conditions, but I’m happy because this year we are competitive in the wet, we were competitive in Argentina and we were competitive here, with the difference that, fortunately, I managed to finish this one. It’s true that I lost other points, but today’s race gives me a lot of pleasure. More generally, the whole weekend was positive, we managed to find many solutions to the problems that emerged in India.”

Were the right decisions made by stopping the race and then not restarting it?

“Absolutely right, they did everything perfectly”

Did you agree to try to start again?

“Yes, because the intensity of the rain had decreased: if you were in front, the conditions seemed fine, but being behind, the rising water was really too much. At that point it was right not to leave again”

Three points, we start from scratch for a decidedly very intense mini championship of six GPs and six sprints; how do you see it?

“I’ve been in this situation before, we know how to handle everything. I’m happy, because it’s right to have a challenge like this, especially an “internal” one, without forgetting Bez (Marco Bezzecchi, NDA) who is always fast. It will be very interesting: we usually like this pressure, it’s a situation that doesn’t bother me.”

Is there any track that worries you more than others?

“Last year in Mandalika we arrived in a very difficult technical condition, that will remain to be discovered. I like all the other tracks”

Meanwhile Marc Marquez he has no doubts: the favorite is Martin because the pressure is all on Bagnaia: “Pecco has everything to lose”.