The VR46 driver says he is satisfied with his fourth place, even if the race for the title becomes more complicated: “I started well, but at the first corner she started behind me: so I didn’t catch Bagnaia. I did the first “flag to flag” of my life: beautiful. Then I had problems with the screen, I couldn’t see anything”

October 1, 2023

Motegi – If you think about Argentina, when Marco Bezzecchi I had dominated in the wet, fourth place might seem like a result below expectations. But this time Marco had it a stumble at the first corner, which affected his performance and, unintentionally, that of Johann Zarco e Maverick Vinales.

“In the warm up I would have liked to try a different solution, but due to the conditions I didn’t have time to understand anything, so for the race I went back to yesterday’s bike. On the grid I saw that she was dripping, I knew that he would come to rain… I didn’t get a bad start, but at the first corner she started behind me: I brushed against PeccoI almost didn’t catch him, if it had happened we would have done it a great flight both… I bounced off someone else, I don’t know who (Zarco and Vinales, NDA): I’m sorry, but I couldn’t do it differently. It was the firstflag to flag” of my life: very funny! The bike change went very well for me, so much so that I managed to recover a few positions. In the wet I was going quite fast, I was fine with all the controls, but I started having problems with the screen: I couldn’t see anything anymore. I lost a bit and in fact Marquez overtook me, then, after two laps, they gave the lead Red flag: I immediately knew I had missed the podium. I knew they would let us start again, but I was also convinced that it would be of no use: it was dark and there was one span of water on the track. In those conditions, if you’re not first you go a bit like this, to “hope in God””.

Speaking of seeing, I imagine that with the dark visor the last laps before the red flag were also complicated…

“On the grid I had a wet visor put on me: I knew that in the case of “flag to flag” the helmet was for dry ones, but at least the visor was for wet ones”

You’ve never felt like you were in the title fight, do you definitely feel like you’re out?

“Definitely not outside, but at the moment the two of them (Bagnaia and Martin, NDA) are more protagonists, I’m more on my own…”

Who is the favorite in your opinion?

“There is no favorite”