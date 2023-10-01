“This was the path that began at Silverstone. Was a little long”. Marc Márquez’s second part of the 2023 season began with a sort of admission of inferiority: this Honda is not competitive and I cannot risk getting hurt every session.

Since then a reconstruction worka search for a new base that bore its first fruits in Misano.

In last six races: tenth and seventh in Misano, third and ninth in Barcelona and seventh and third in Motegi.

All this on the day his passage in Gresini is even closer, for the words given to Sky sport MotoGP by Gigi Dall’Igna. Again on Sky Marquez, regarding the future, said: “I’m not sleeping wellit seems like I’m having fun but I’m not having fun, I’m tired, I hope to clarify this situation soon.”

These were the words of 93 in the Japanese Sunday afternoon press conference.

On the race…

“Important podium, it arrived late but on the Honda circuit, on a strange day due to the wet conditions. During the race there were several moments, but in the end I was very fast. Martin and Bagnaia had a solid race, it’s not easy given that they’re competing for the world championship.”

On the podium and on his future…

“This result doesn’t change the future, but it was a romantic podium”

On the fight for the world championship…

“Martin is favorite for the title, the pressure is all on Bagnaia, Jorge has nothing to lose”

On the choice to switch to rain…

“Maybe I could have done another lap with the slicks but when everyone in front comes in, and you’re in front, it’s better to go back to the pits. Then I’m fast with the rain tires, so the right choice”

Will we be able to see you on the podium again at the end?

“I think not, in India and here there are slow curves. In Mandalika this is not the case. I hope to do the best”