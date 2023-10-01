Jorge Martin, according to Marc Marquez, it is the favorite for the title. For the seventh consecutive race he finished in front to Pecco Bagnaia and is now only three points behind the world champion: 319 to 316.

But the Spaniard number 89 tries not to put too much pressure on himself, after the third Sprint double-long race (Germany, Misano and Japan).

These are his words at the end of the Japanese weekend.

About the race…

“It was certainly difficult to see the rain and in the warm up many riders almost lost grip. Starting like this is not easy. I was first but I didn’t know what to do and I let Pecco and Jack pass and when they stopped in the pits I I did too. In the wet I was strong but I almost crashed after two corners with the rain tires. I was, I think, tenth then I went back to the front and managed to maintain the advantage”

On the victory…

“The key was how I accelerated, because I wasn’t very strong in braking and I didn’t have a good feeling. My front didn’t give me any feeling in almost every corner, but I was very strong in acceleration compared to the other riders”

On the ranking situation…

“We got here thanks to our mentality. We are putting pressure on Pecco and trying to win races. We enjoy the moment. I’m living a dream and we have to keep dreaming until the end. I’m happy for the first victory on the water, which is also the first ‘flag to flag'”

On the second restart, then cancelled…

“It was the best solution, it was risky to return to the track and the light was already low. There was no possibility of racing. Returning to the garage I saw my mechanics rejoicing and I was super happy. And now we’re going to Indonesia”