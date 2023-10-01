With an almost perfect race James Masia takes the championship lead. For the Spaniard from the Leopard team, second consecutive victory, third of the year.

The Moto3 race was held on a dry track and four riders fought for the victory: Masia, Sasaki, Holgado e Onc with the latter finishing his race on lap 11.

Masia reached the finish line with a second and a half advantage. Also on the podium Sasaki e Loose.

Fourth place for Stefano Nepa, then Ortolà, Munoz, Alonso, Toba, Yamanaka and Rueda decimo.

Italians: Nepa fourth, R.Rossi 13th, Farioli 16th, Bertelle did not finish the race.

World ranking: Masia 199, Sasaki 193, Holgado 190, Alonso 160, Oncu 147